Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.68 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of SkyWest worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SkyWest by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 924.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $51.74 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.75.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $803.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 7.55%.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,988,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $468,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 697,957 shares in the company, valued at $39,476,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,775 shares of company stock worth $2,680,834. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SKYW. Imperial Capital upgraded SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

