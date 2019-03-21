Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Fox Factory worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,279,000 after acquiring an additional 33,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $11,324,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,395 shares of company stock worth $12,731,021. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $156.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

