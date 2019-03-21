Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.95 Million Stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of National Instruments worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,334,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,785,000 after purchasing an additional 328,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,334,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,785,000 after purchasing an additional 328,378 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 19.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,765,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,674,000 after buying an additional 453,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in National Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,017,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,518,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.56 on Thursday. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.81.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

NATI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $68,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 360,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,718.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,308,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $1,021,768 in the last 90 days. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

