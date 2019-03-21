Green Square Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN)

Green Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 180,858 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Marten Transport by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 19,205.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,243,000 after acquiring an additional 145,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 128.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 44,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $863,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $112,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Marten Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.53. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

