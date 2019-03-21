Green Square Capital LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Green Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,186 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 49.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Raytheon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 249,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,549,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,660,126,000 after purchasing an additional 638,922 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 6.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total transaction of $643,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,237.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $1,748,315.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,360.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,855. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $180.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTN. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

