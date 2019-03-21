Groupon (GRPN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Groupon operates a website that offers daily discount deals. The company's improving mix of products along with accelerating consumer activities is a key catalyst. The company’s partnership with Grubhub and ParkWhiz along with ongoing brand awareness programs is anticipated to boost revenues. Rising e-commerce spending on mobile devices is another positive for Groupon. Nonetheless, Groupon has been trying to reduce dependence on goods deals and is shifting focus toward local services market. This is because local services market is a high margin business while goods deals bring in high revenues but smaller margins. The transition continues to hurt the company’s revenues as reflected in fourth-quarter results. Lower customer traffic also remains an overhang on the company’s top-line growth. Notably, shares of Groupon have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

GRPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $3.46 on Monday. Groupon has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Groupon had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $799.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Groupon by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Groupon by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,035 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Groupon by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,201 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

