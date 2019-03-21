GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $272,000 Position in Funko Inc (FNKO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Funko were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Funko by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Funko to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Funko to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.76. Funko Inc has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 30,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard L. Mcnally sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $2,713,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,498,567 shares of company stock worth $29,958,672. Company insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

