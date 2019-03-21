GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $278,000 Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZAYO. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,460,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 426.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,069,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,984 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZAYO opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $39.66.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $639.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zayo Group news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $148,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $553,167.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO John F. Jr. Waters sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $134,039.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,385.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,144 shares of company stock worth $390,039. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZAYO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Zayo Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.48 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

