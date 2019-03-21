GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 159,788 Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (CRK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 159,788 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Comstock Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources primarily in Texas and Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

