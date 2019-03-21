GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,732 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

