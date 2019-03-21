Guardant Health (GH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GH. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $88.08 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $106.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank bought 2,033,990 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $19,994,121.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $8,278,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $13,612,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

