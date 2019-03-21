Guess? Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,519 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,417% compared to the typical volume of 166 call options.

In other Guess? news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 12,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,112.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Guess? by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Guess? by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Guess? by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GES opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Guess? has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.24.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guess? currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

