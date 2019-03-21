GVIC Communications (GCT) Shares Up 11.1%

GVIC Communications Corp. (TSE:GCT)’s share price shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 16,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 7,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 million and a P/E ratio of -9.09.

GVIC Communications Company Profile (TSE:GCT)

GVIC Communications Corp. operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Environmental, Property and Financial Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The company publishes The Western Producer, a weekly farm paper; produces supplements and guides, including Seed Guide, Canola & Pulse Crops Producer, Saskatchewan Yield Guide, and See Scenic Saskatchewan; and operates agricultural editorial Website; owns and operates farm business magazines, periodicals, and regional newspapers for farmers and ranchers; and exhibits agriculture shows.

