H & R Block Inc (HRB) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $26,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRB stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.48 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 829.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

