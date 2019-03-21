Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) Director Sells $10,860.00 in Stock

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $10,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,272.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of HABT traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 8,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,741. The company has a market capitalization of $282.23 million, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Habit Restaurants Inc has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.30.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HABT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HABT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Habit Restaurants Company Profile
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
