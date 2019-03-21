Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Stake Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 131,076 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Hanesbrands worth $48,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hanesbrands by 1,137.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 489,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 449,555 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

