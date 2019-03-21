Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 52.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Hanmi Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

