Harris Associates L P Buys Shares of 433,815 Masco Corp (MAS)

Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 433,815 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 577,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 7,880.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 967,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after acquiring an additional 955,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Masco by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Nomura set a $37.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

MAS stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 520.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $927,134.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,476,650.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,937.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,940 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

