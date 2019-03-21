Harris Associates L P Sells 17,277,331 Shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Harris Associates L P cut its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,806,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,277,331 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned 1.11% of Flex worth $44,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Flex by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,668,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,966,000 after buying an additional 4,626,225 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,691,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,700 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 311,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of FLEX opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/harris-associates-l-p-sells-17277331-shares-of-flex-ltd-flex.html.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.