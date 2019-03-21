Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 425.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,946 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $110,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.73 per share, with a total value of $499,527.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,560.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. TheStreet upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $48.23 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

