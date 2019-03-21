Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harvest Capital Credit in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst B. Hogan forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HCAP opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 14.87. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 201.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 10,744 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $104,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 18,919 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $180,108.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 63,281 shares of company stock worth $611,028. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.