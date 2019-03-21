Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stake Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Hasbro worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 31.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,966,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,518 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 7,213.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $106,820,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 207.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 959,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 43.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after acquiring an additional 701,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,157. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.84 and a 12-month high of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

