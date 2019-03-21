Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Leoni (LEO) a €10.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEO. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Leoni has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.54 ($28.53).

Shares of LEO opened at €18.05 ($20.99) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $589.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.03. Leoni has a 1-year low of €18.91 ($21.98) and a 1-year high of €58.24 ($67.72).

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

