HD Supply (HDS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52-3.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion.HD Supply also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.52-3.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.36.

HDS opened at $42.15 on Thursday. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,567,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $59,320,866.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock valued at $123,065,335 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

