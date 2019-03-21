H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.77. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $345.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Bruckmann bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 767,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,994.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 13.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

