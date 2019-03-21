Head-To-Head Comparison: Gladstone Land (LAND) versus Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

This table compares Gladstone Land and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $36.69 million 6.13 $2.77 million $0.51 24.41 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust $98.21 million 11.27 N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gladstone Land pays out 103.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Land is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 6.62% 1.63% 0.48% Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gladstone Land and Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 1 0 1 0 2.00 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Land presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of September 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.79 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 83 farms, comprised of 68,777 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $602 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 69 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.0444 per month, or $0.5328 per year.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRentREIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objective is to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i)Unitholders with stable and growing cash distributions from investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii)enhance the value of the assets and maximize long-term Unit value through the active management of such assets; and (iii)expand the asset base and increase Distributable Income through accretive acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.