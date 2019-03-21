Head to Head Review: BioHiTech Global (BHTG) & National American University Holdngs (NAUH)

BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) and National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioHiTech Global and National American University Holdngs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National American University Holdngs $77.18 million 0.02 -$12.16 million N/A N/A

BioHiTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National American University Holdngs.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and National American University Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global N/A N/A N/A National American University Holdngs -30.34% -134.09% -45.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BioHiTech Global and National American University Holdngs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 National American University Holdngs 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.88%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than National American University Holdngs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats National American University Holdngs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

About National American University Holdngs

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. It also provides courseware development, technical support, and online class hosting services to various colleges, technical schools, and training institutions in the United States and Canada. As of July 31, 2018, the company operated through 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. In addition, it engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

