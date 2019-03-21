Head-To-Head Review: State Auto Financial (STFC) versus Sampo Oyj (SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) and State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

34.6% of State Auto Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of State Auto Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sampo Oyj and State Auto Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo Oyj 0 1 0 0 2.00 State Auto Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

State Auto Financial has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.17%. Given State Auto Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe State Auto Financial is more favorable than Sampo Oyj.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo Oyj and State Auto Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo Oyj N/A N/A N/A State Auto Financial 1.00% 6.16% 1.78%

Dividends

State Auto Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sampo Oyj does not pay a dividend. State Auto Financial pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sampo Oyj and State Auto Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A State Auto Financial $1.28 billion 1.12 $12.80 million $1.20 27.53

State Auto Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sampo Oyj.

Summary

State Auto Financial beats Sampo Oyj on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services. It also provides banking service. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Specialty Insurance segment provides commercial coverages that require specialized product underwriting, claims handling, or risk management services. This segment markets and underwrites specialized property exposures with a focus on catastrophe exposed risks covering property, and general liability; markets and underwrites commercial auto, healthcare, umbrella, property, and general liability coverages; and markets and distributes homogenous risks covering commercial auto, general liability, and property. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.