HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (HVT) Insider Sells £14,998.30 in Stock

HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) insider Graham J. Crocker sold 6,521 shares of HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01), for a total transaction of £14,998.30 ($19,597.94).

HVT opened at GBX 440.75 ($5.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 million and a P/E ratio of 11.13. HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a twelve month low of GBX 400.50 ($5.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s previous dividend of $3.68. This represents a yield of 0.96%. HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

About HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05

The Heavitree Brewery PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases and operates public houses in the United Kingdom. Its pubs offer various facilities, such as beer garden, children's play area, food, waterside location, and accommodation services. The company also owns freehold land in the United States.

