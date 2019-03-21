Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) has been given a $48.00 price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $496.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,942.1% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3,976.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,186,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,289 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,149.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

