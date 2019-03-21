Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Holdings Decreased by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert trimmed its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne makes up about 1.3% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Robotti Robert owned 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 172.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $4,212,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 67,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 201,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $80.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.70. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $74.36.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $740.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

