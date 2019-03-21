Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.03 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.36% of Cirrus Logic worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 52,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,736 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $45.39.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $29.00 price target on Cirrus Logic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

In related news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 10,848 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $406,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 6,966 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $274,878.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,870 shares of company stock worth $799,247. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

