Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $9.97 Million Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 54,150 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 22,943 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $74.06.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $156,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $694,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,325,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,113. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

