Herman Miller (MLHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.43 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Herman Miller updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLHR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Douglas D. French sold 3,800 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $125,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth $35,508,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 124.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,219,000 after buying an additional 248,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 414.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 215,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 64.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 386,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 151,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,007,000 after buying an additional 123,065 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the provision of furnishings and related technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: North American Furniture Solutions, ELA Furniture Solutions, Specialty, Consumer, and Corporate. The North American Furniture Solutions segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products for work-related settings such as office, education, and healthcare environments.

