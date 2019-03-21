Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 123,970 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 123,970 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $360.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.13. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

