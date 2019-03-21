Hill International (HIL) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:HIL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. 2,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hill International has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $4.40.

In other news, Director David Sgro acquired 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Hill International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hill International in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hill International in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. 22NW LP raised its stake in Hill International by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,408,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 644,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hill International in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

