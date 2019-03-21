Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $355,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,860 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,466,000 after acquiring an additional 938,559 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 311,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 299.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,523,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $36.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

