Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $468,000 Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,233,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,104,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,233,988,000 after buying an additional 62,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,136,182,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,582,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,630,834,000 after buying an additional 402,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,489,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,588,382,000 after buying an additional 359,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,344 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.24, for a total transaction of $593,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total transaction of $1,247,028.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,839 shares of company stock worth $5,186,817 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $429.26 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $479.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $467.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $444.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.33.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

