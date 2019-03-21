Histogenics (HSGX) Trading Down 7.1%

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 22,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,652,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.52.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 998,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $159,712.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 251,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $42,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Histogenics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Histogenics in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Histogenics by 72.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

