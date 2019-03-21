Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEP. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.