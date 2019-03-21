Home Bancshares (HOMB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of HOMB opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.16. Home Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 38.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

