Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post $166.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.60 million and the highest is $170.40 million. Home Bancshares posted sales of $162.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full-year sales of $686.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $670.90 million to $704.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $719.70 million, with estimates ranging from $693.20 million to $742.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancshares.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Home Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.