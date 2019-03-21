Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $133.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $69,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Koh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $89,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

