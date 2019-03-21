Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Holdings Raised by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for 0.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,873,000 after buying an additional 10,137,498 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 6,440.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,355,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,511,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,530 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,971,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,144 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,055,000 after purchasing an additional 598,442 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $201,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $243,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,565 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

