Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $536,000 in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) Stock

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,589,000 after buying an additional 2,090,772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,040.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after buying an additional 1,768,114 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,216,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,681,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,912,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.51. 8,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,528. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/howard-financial-services-ltd-invests-536000-in-spdr-msci-acwi-ex-us-etf-cwi-stock.html.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.