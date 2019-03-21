Howard Financial Services LTD. Takes $252,000 Position in Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,234 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Dorchester Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,503. The company has a market capitalization of $597.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. Dorchester Minerals LP has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $21.15.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

