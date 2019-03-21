Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Anixter International Inc. (AXE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 1,043.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anixter International by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Anixter International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anixter International alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 32,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $1,985,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Anixter International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Anixter International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Anixter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE AXE opened at $56.69 on Thursday. Anixter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Anixter International Inc. (AXE)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/hsbc-holdings-plc-boosts-stake-in-anixter-international-inc-axe.html.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International, Inc engages in the distribution of solutions for network and security, electrical and electronic, and utility power. It operates through following segments: Network and Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical and Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS). The NSS segment focuses on the supply of products and customized supply chain solutions to customers in a range of industries including technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.