Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Unilever N.V. (UL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 63.18%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

