Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $1.81 Million in Zuora Inc (ZUO) Stock

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Zuora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zuora by 1,183.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 111,520 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,065,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zuora Inc has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $37.78.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $196,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 161,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $2,969,367.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

