Hudson (HUD) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hudson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hudson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:HUD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,669. Hudson has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Hudson had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Hudson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

